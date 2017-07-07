9 Fun Things to Do in Minneapolis

If you’re visiting the beautiful city that our main office is located in, make sure to do a few of these things!

1. Visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden: Be inspired by the brilliance of local artists as you walk through one of the Minnesotas most visited and iconic gardens. The Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture are amongst the most memorable pieces in the garden.

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is a free outdoors museum. Visitors make their way through the garden via the walkways and can view public art pieces. The Sculpture Garden is a wonderful and fun outing for those visiting Minneapolis. It is also a great place for locals to come and spend the day. Admission is free.

2. Enjoy The Offerings of Minnehaha Park: Minnehaha Park is another one of Minneapolis outdoor treasures. Situated on the Mississippi River, this popular park attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Made up of nearly 200 acres of land, the park contains a gorgeous, 53-foot waterfall and bluffs.

The park, however, possesses more than just great beauty. During the summer, there are tons of things to do. Renting bikes, having a picnic, playing disc golf, attending a concert or even eating dinner at the Sea Salt Eatery, are all possibilities.

3. Take A Helicopter Tour: One of the best ways to view the city of Minneapolis is via helicopter. Individuals interested in exploring the city will find that they have their choice of several tours, including a Twin City Tour which covers both Minneapolis and St. Paul. A Lake Minnetonka tour is another option. Lake Minnetonka is among the largest lakes in all of Minnesota and is quite beautiful from the air.

4. Cheer on The Minnesota Twins or Vikings: For sports fans, taking in a game and cheering on the local sports teams can be a lot of fun. Minnesota has professional baseball, basketball and football teams.

5. Visit Some of the Most Iconic Bars: Minneapolis has a nice night life. For those interested in engaging in a little barhopping while in the city, two bars should not be missed. They are the Nyes Polonaise Room and The Ice Chamber. The former is a long-standing Minneapolis institution and was named the Best Bar in America by Esquire magazine. The latter, The Ice Chamber, is a cool outdoor, ice bar. Individuals can buy drinks and then sip them by a warm, gas fire pit. The Ice Chamber is located at the Chambers Hotel in Downtown Minneapolis.

6. Go Ice Fishing: Ice fisherman and woman have been out like crazy, and the catching has been great with the fresh ice. Many of the area lakes have enough ice to get out and do some fishing. I have only fished the lakes in the northern metro so far, but I have heard that Lake Harriet and Lake Nokomis have been producing Northern Pike and Walleye in pretty good number so far this season.

7. Go to the Mall Of America: Visit the Mall Of America which has a full-sized theme park, Nickelodeon Universe as well as Underwater World which is a huge saltwater aquarium with an underwater tunnel that you may walk into and see all from below and Lego Land which is filled with Lego masterpieces for your viewing pleasure.

8. Go ice skating: There are 100’s of ice rinks in the Minneapolis Metro Area. Many of them offer affordable skate rental and low admission rates; there are also many free rinks around the area as well. The Depot is a very popular rink located in Downtown Minneapolis. Be sure to bundle up and if you rent skates to make sure they fit properly, so you don’t get any blisters.

9. Go to The Walker Art Center: The Walker Art Center is always great in door activity for when it is cold outside. Tuesday to Sunday, 11 am-5 pm, also Open late Thursday, 11 am-9 pm, Closed Mondays and major holidays: New Year’s Day, also Martin Luther King, Jr., President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. Admissions run from $6.00 to $10.00. Address: 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Now that you have some ideas in your head you will be able to go out and have some fun even though it is so cold out at this time of the year. The Holidazzle parade only runs for a limited time, so if you are going to decide what activity you tackle first, you just might want to start there before it is too late.