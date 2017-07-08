5 Reasons Minneapolis is a Great Place To Run a Business

The city of Minneapolis is a fast-growing urban town. There are major companies based here and a lot of upcoming are being established in this city. The downtown area is a highly developed business area and is considered as one of the busiest in the Central Americas. Because of these developments many persons swarm here for work and the metropolis so to accommodate the increasing population has increased its suburban areas and now boasts of superior to affordable type of housing, all just within reach to the downtown area.

STRONG, DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS COMMUNITY

There are various major companies including Best Buy, General Mills, Target Corporation and 3M are located in Minneapolis. This provides strong corporate climates in city for businesses success. The business climate in this city is economically diverse which is favorable to start business whether large and small, young and traditional established, and cutting edge in areas of finance, healthcare, merchandising, education, manufacturing, distribution and professional services.

EDUCATED AND EXPERIENCED WORKFORCE

Minneapolis is ranked second most literate city in the U.S. This city tops the lists of “smartest people” and “America’s most literate cities.” Apart from the University of Minnesota, There are 16 colleges and universities in this city. This university and collage are the best place where most upcoming businesses draw their workforce. Any person with the dream to start business in this city is guaranteed educated workforce keeping in mind that the educated labor force is about 308,441 in the city which is a home of more than 400,000 people.

CONNECTIONS TO THE WORLD

In this city you will stay connected to your customers and business partners around the world. Airlines in Minneapolis both serve domestic and international markets. Wireless technology and reliable network enable you to get connected and advertise your business worldwide.

INNOVATIVE BUSINESSES

This city thrives on creative ideas. According to the research done by Harvard Business Review, Minnesota was ranked the number 2 for innovators. Innovation being one of the key elements in the success of any organization, Minneapolis is a place where entrepreneurs thrive off of new ideas in the business sector. This is vital to success of your business.

BUSINESS EXPERTISE AT YOUR DOOR

Minneapolis has all business resources your needs to successful run your business. These range from web designers to patent attorneys and exporting pros. The Minnesota Intellectual Property Law Association has over 500 attorneys practicing in trade secret law, trademark and patent. This city has critical mass and breadth of experts operating around the world to provide top-quality business support.

Conclusion

Security in this area is also one of the factors that have created a favorable environment to run business in this city. The surging market for professional workers is another key reason is easy to run business here. Employers enjoy the lowest unemployment rate of any large metropolitan area in the country. This city is also built on natural resources that attract investors. Generally the city has all it takes to run any business successfully.

